This week’s Galloway Past picture ties up with the ‘50 Years Ago’ extract below. After gale force winds and high tides caused serious flooding all around the coastline in early March 1967, this photograph accompanied the story.

It was taken at the Isle of Whithorn Harbour as the village was particularly badly affected by the 1967 flooding event.

The quay surface was extensively broken up having just been tacmacadamed the previous year at a cost of £300.

Part of the road between Monreith and Port William was washed away, as was the road to Glenluce, Garlieston, Creetown, Carsluith, Portpatrick and Drummore were also flooded.

March 3rd, 1967

Endless havoc and heartache were caused this week throughout Wigtownshire and Kirkcudbrightshire when the highest spring tides for 50 years coincided with gale force winds, flooded homes, washed away parts of main roads, battered down sea walls, dislocated telephone communications and left a trail of destruction amounting to thousands of pounds. Houses on the seafront at the Isle of Whithorn were pounded by waves and many people’s belongings were completely ruined. One of the worst hit places in the village was the general store owned by John McWilliam. In one of the rooms the floorboards were completely washed away and the remainder of the floor covered in seaweed and stones. Goods were also carried away in the flood water. Schoolchildren in the village were marooned for three hours when three feet of water swirled round their playground. In Port William water poured in the dining room window of the Eagle Hotel.