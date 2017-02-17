Our Galloway Past Picture this week features a Scottish Country Dance team coached by the late Rosemary Smith (top left). Many people in this area will credit their ability to take part in Scottish Country Dances to her.

Rosemary, who died last month, was one of the most knowledgeable and well-known Scottish Country Dancing enthusiasts in Wigtownshire. She taught hundreds of pupils both in school and out for decades.

Her dedication and love of dance was rewarded with the composition of a special reel in her honour by the composer John Mason. That reel was played at her funeral last week and this past picture is dedicated to her memory.