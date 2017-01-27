Galloway Past Picture

We have a traditional school photo this week, but it’s one of our mystery ones as there are no details on the back to give us any clue.

The era looks like the 1960s, so if you are in the picture, or recognise someone in it or know what school it is please get in touch with Louise at The Galloway Gazette on 01671 403363 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com

Last week’s picture of Scottish country dancers brought back memories for Evelyn Thomas who recognised the dancing teacher Willie Little, Mrs Jamieson, Mrs Parkhill and Sadie McGarva. She thinks it was taken in The McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart.