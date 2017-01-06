Galloway Past Picture

The County Cup was played for earlier this week at Stranraer Ice Rink with a victory for the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province over their arch rivals from the Galloway Province.

This annual turn of the year competition used to be played for on outside ice and the last time, we think, that happened was in 1963 at Craichlaw, when this picture was taken.

Here we have the highest up teams from the Rhins Province, we think it’s a Portpatrick Curling Club rink, Emily Kennedy, Peter Maxwell, Gordon Adair and Jim Hamilton, and the highest up from the Galloway Province, the team of Willie Gaw, Jim Kerr, Henry Stewart and May McFadzean from Mochrum Curling Club.