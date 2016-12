If our memory serves us correctly this mid-seventies photo was taken to promote a Hogmanay party at the Bruce Hotel in Newton Stewart. Starring back then in their tank-tops were Dorothy Dixon, Fiona Marshall and Wendy McLaughlin (that was their maiden names!).

They are raising a glass to the New Year in the spirit of Hogmanay, The Galloway Gazette wishes all our readers all the best for 2017 and keep the old photographs coming!