Galloway Past Pic

This week’s Galloway Past Picture is another from a collection of photographs discovered in the loft of a home in Port William recently.

It shows motorbike enthusiasts racing at what we assume is the racetrack at Minnigaff, where the housing scheme now sits. The gentleman on the number 2 bike is the late Mac Wallace from Port William.

