Galloway charities receive donations from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has thanked people in Newton Stewart for helping it to reach its £7m donation milestone.

Six charities and good causes have received £2,300 through the Society’s agency in Newton Stewart since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999.

Newton Stewart Initiative, Minnigaff Community Nursery, and Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes were among those to have benefitted from donations.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Gavin Marr, proprietor of the Yorkshire Building Society’s agency in Newton Stewart, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the Charitable Foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone. We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the Charitable Foundation and we thank them for nominating such worthwhile causes.

“As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. It’s remarkable what a big difference the Charitable Foundation has made, not only here in Newton Stewart but in communities all around the UK.”

The Charitable Foundation supports UK registered charities which improve people’s health, save lives and tackle poverty in line with the Society’s commitment to creating a lasting and positive impact on the communities where its members and colleagues live and work.

To nominate a charity for a donation please visit your local branch or visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation