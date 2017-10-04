Galloway Association of Glasgow honour Bravehearts

The Murray Arms Hotel, Gatehouse of Fleet, welcomed 75 members, friends and guests of The Galloway Association of Glasgow for their 226th Anniversary Dinner on Saturday 30th September.

Association President Angus Rex presented a cheque for £2000 to Whithorn Bravehearts Amateur Boxing Club to enable the club to upgrade their well used equipment.

Braveheart Committee member Tom Jolly accepted the cheque on behalf of the club and briefly outlined the work the club carry out throughout the year. He concluded by paying tribute to the Association for their financial assistance over the years.

The evening began with Chairman Angus Rex introduced the top table guests followed by the Grace being said by Association Trustee Anne George.

The Principal Toast of the evening ‘Glasgow and the Galloway Association of Glasgow’ was proposed by Jane Brown recently retired Manageress of The Globe Inn Dumfries – a favourite meeting place of Robert Burns. Amongst her various positions Jane has been President of The Robert Burns World Federation 2013-2014 and also past President of the Southern Scottish Counties burns Association. Jane compared the work and aims of Burns and the many worthy causes supported by The Galloway Association of Glasgow since its inception in 1791 which she felt Burns would have fully approved.

After a short interval the second toast of the evening – A’ th’ Wives an’ Weans frae th’ Brig en’ o’ Dumfries tae th’ Braes o’ Glenapp – was proposed by Ian McIntyre. Ian is a proud Gallovidian and also an Association Member is a trained nurse who rose through the ranks to become a senior manager with the National Health Service. He is now enjoying retirement and able to take up various pursuits and has recently been installed as President of the Robert Burns World Federation. Ian entertained the gathering with many hilarious tales of how the ‘Wives an Weans’ coped in Galloway over the years.

The reply to this toast was given by Susan McKie, former Chairperson and currently Director of The Newton Stewart Initiative. Susan commenced her speech by admitting she was the only one of the speakers who had no connection with Robert Burns however, having been born in Kirkcowan and now living in Newton Stewart she, like Ian, is a proud Gallovidian.

All three speakers spoke of the generosity of the Galloway Association of Glasgow and expressed their appreciation for the financial support given to groups and individuals across the Galloway area.

The evening concluded with the vote of thanks being delivered by Honorary President Alan Edgar and the traditional singing of Bonnie Gallowa’ lead by Alan’s wife Jean”.