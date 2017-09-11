Free wifi and computer training at Ashgrove Court

Trust Housing Ashgrove Court Newton Stewart has recently created wifi access for residents throughout the development.

The tenant’s can therefore get free use of it in their flats.

The Trust has also secured funding for the tenant’s to have their own computer and kiosk to use in the communal lounge.

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson attended a special launch party at Ashgrove Court last Friday and spoke to residents.

The Trust’s Housing Operations Manager Dawn Woodward said this was an “exciting and innovative project”.

She added: “We are also able to provide training sessions to learn how to use technology and hopefully benefit from it in many ways. The training at Newton Stewart is being provided by Dumfries and Galloway College

“I encourage all to get involved, to have fun in learning and exploring the different ways to use technology, and put pressure on your relatives to pass on their skills and knowledge and devices to help you become digitally involved.”