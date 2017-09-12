Food Train is looking for volunteers

If you have a few hours to spare during the week, why not volunteer to help the Food Train in Wigtownshire?

Food Train is an established local charity that supports our older people and helps them live a more independent life, both at home and out and about in their communities. This vital help with everyday living includes grocery delivery, home support and befriending.

A Food Train spokesperson said; “We are currently experiencing high demand for befriending volunteers in Wigtownshire and are keen to hear from anyone who has some spare time to support our older people.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who are good listeners and enjoy spending time with older people for group outings or home visits. Befriending is a lifeline for so many older folk in our area who are lonely or isolated, and who just want some company. Our volunteers also tell us how much they enjoy their befriending and that it gives them such a ‘feel good factor’. We have a fantastic team of volunteers, but as demand is so high right now we just need more people to join us.

“Training and expenses are provided. If you would like to help us reduce loneliness and isolation, or need any further information, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you would like more information about volunteering for the Food Train telephone Stranraer 01776 704831 or email alan@thefoodtrain.co.uk or telephone Newton Stewart 01671 401346 or email karen@thefoodtrain.co.uk