Flower tub donation for south west’s railway gardener

The South West Scotland Community Rail Partnership is helping rail stations in south west Scotland to bloom with a donation of £500 towards 10 new flower tubs.

A cheque from the Partnership will be presented to award-winning gardener Louis Wall of the South West Railway Adopters Group at Kilmarnock Station on Friday, October 27th at 2.30pm.

Also present on the day will be the Partnership’s Honorary President, John Yellowlees.

“The Railway Adopters Group need to replace a number of the flower tubs at stations across south west Scotland including Kilmarnock, Dumfries and Stranraer. The Partnership is delighted to be able to support the work of the Railway Adopters Group who have planted beautiful flower displays at stations across the region for several years now,” said SW Scotland CRP Chief Executive Dr Mhairi McKenna.

“These displays are much appreciated by the travelling public and have won various well-deserved awards and recognition.”

The SW Scotland CRP is one of seven Community Rail Partnerships in Scotland.