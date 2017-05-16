Five suggestions for International Museum Day

International Museum Day takes place this Thursday, May 18.

It’s been held every year since 1977, and to help you mark it this year, we have put together some suggestions of where to get the most for your money in Scotland thanks to our friends at Voucherbox

Five must visit museums:

1. Museum of Fire, Edinburgh

Situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town and, fittingly, at the headquarters of the Lothian and Borders Fire Brigade, the museum offers a history of the first municipal fire brigade in Europe and fire fighting in Edinburgh between 1824 and the 1940s. The museum houses a range of fire engines dating from 1806 – manual, horse-drawn, steam and motorised pumps – along with many other fire-related items dating back to the 15th century.

2. Shetland Museum and Archives, Lerwick, Shetland

Set on the waterfront within a restored 19th century dock in Lerwick, the Shetland Museum and Archives chart the development of the archipelago from its earliest geological origins to the present day. Its galleries contain everything from delicate Shetland lace to Pictish art and even the first telephone introduced in the islands in 1883. Visit the renovated Boat Shed to watch vessels being constructed by hand using techniques handed down through generations, and admire completed examples suspended from the ceiling in the three-storey Boat Hall. The Heritage Hub provides assistance to visitor interested in further exploring any aspect of Shetland’s culture and past.

3. The Dick Institute, Ayrshire

Opened in 1901, the Dick Institute is a four-star attraction and one of the most important cultural venues in the south-west of Scotland, featuring the largest museum and gallery spaces in Ayrshire. It is also East Ayrshire’s central lending library. Featuring a programme of nationally important exhibitions, permanent displays of the museum’s diverse collections and innovative work by contemporary artists, film makers and young people from the area, the Dick Institute is a great day out!

4. National Museum of Costume, Dumfries

Strut through a century of fashion with a visit to the National Museum of Costume’s offering of style through the ages, from the Victorian era to the 20th century. Witness changing trends, be inspired by innovative design and even sign up for a course in personal presentation. Aptly situated in Shambellie House, a luxurious Victorian country pile, this is a perfect day out for fashion lovers of all ages.

5. The Museum of Piping at The National Piping Centre, Glasgow

A love of all things Scottish and musical makes this museum a must-visit for all the family. The Museum of Piping at The National Piping Centre holds three hundred years of piping heritage from bagpipe manufacture to the printing of music, the museum boasts 300 years of piping heritage and is surely one of the most comprehensive of its kind in the world.