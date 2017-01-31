The prizes for the first Kirroughtree House Award for Literature were presented at Kirroughtree House on Saturday 28th January by author Karen Campbell.

Pictured L-R are Janet Harvey of Kirkcudbright for ‘Gooseman’ (Runner up), Diane McMillan of Dumfries for ‘Annie’s Wander’ (First prize winner), Alexander Hall of Thornhill for ‘Some Waterloo Soldiers from Wigtownshire’ (Runner up). Runners up unable to attend were Raymond Acton of Wilmslow for ‘Leaving’, Christian McCulloch of Lewes for ‘Only Very Slightly Dead’ & Paul Seager of Corringham for ‘Cleopatra’s Curse’.

All winning enties posted on Kirroughtree House Literary Awards website www.kirroughtreehouse.com