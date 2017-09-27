Firefighters charity car was this coming Saturday

There will be a National Car Wash in aid of The Firefighters Charity at the Riverside Car Park, Newton Stewart, on Saturday, September 30.

Please come along and get your car washed between 10am and 4pm and give a donation to this very worthwhile charity. There is no fixed price, only a donation.

The Firefighters Charity supports firefighters who are injured or ill or firefighters in need of psychological support to come to terms with the life and death situations they face on a daily basis across the country.