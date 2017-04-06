Film star Gerard Butler in the Rhins

A touch of Hollywood glamour is heading for the Rhins of Galloway with Gerard Butler due to film scenes for his new film locally.

The Paisley-born actor is taking the lead role in ‘Keepers’, also starring are Peter Mullan and Joe Alwyn, with the lighthouse at Killantringan, near Portpatrick, one of the key locations. “Keepers” is set on an uninhabited island 20 miles from the Scottish coast as three lighthouse keepers arrive for their six-week shift. They stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep, triggering a tense battle for survival as personal greed replaces loyalty amid isolation and paranoia. The production company are filming in Galloway for several weeks.