Fifty years of Newton Stewart Rotary starts with tractor rally

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the granting of the Charter for a Rotary Club in Newton Stewart.

Since that week in 1967 community has been at the heart of everything that Rotary Newton Stewart has done.

Its engagement with local schools gives young people an opportunity to express themselves through competitions, leadership awards and the development of conflict resolution skills to become Peace Advocates at the Douglas Ewart High School. Society has changed dramatically in 50 years and Newton Stewart Rotary continues to change and adapt in step with it. An anniversary dinner and casino evening is being arranged for the 9th June for the community to join members in a double celebration of 50 years of the local Rotary and 100 years of Rotary’s own charity, The Rotary Foundation.

Rotary spokesman Keith Best said: “Rotary service continues with the Rotary Ride on Father’s Day in aid of Prostate Cancer and the Wheelie Good Bike Show in August which this year is supporting Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes. Currently we are looking to award recognition to a Citizen of the Year.”

If you would like to know more about how to get involved in your community through Rotary contact John Burns at J & B Print.