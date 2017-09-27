Fete helped raise £2000 for Whithorn School

There was a cheque presentation today from Whithorn Primary School Parent Council to Whithorn Primary School for £2,000 after a summer of fundraising.

The majority of the money was raised at the successful school fete in June and put with other funds raised from easyfundraising and a race night in March. The school are delighted to receive this amount from the parent council and the whole school gave three very loud cheers. The parent council would like to thank all the parents, staff, pupils and the wider community including local businesses, who have made this fantastic amount possible.

The photograph features p1-p7 pupils, staff and some parent council members, with Hazel Smith Chairperson presenting the cheque to Evelyn Steele, partnership headteacher.