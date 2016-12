Christmas is not just a time for receiving, but also for giving.

A condition for the Douglas-Ewart High School pupils who attended the school Social Evenings including the S1/S2 Disco on Tuesday 13th December; S3/S4 Prom on Thursday 15th December and the Senior Ceilidh on Tuesday 20th December) was that they bring an item for the Machars Food Bank.

The pupils were enthusiastic about this and a great number of items were received.