Festival of Museums this weekend in Whithorn

Whithorn Trust are hosting a ‘Festival of Museums’ this weekend at the Bruce Street field in the town with a range of different events planned including tours of the newly-opened Iron Age Roundhouse.

Tickets are already going fast for the free events like the cookery demonstration and film screening, where there is limited space, so call in to the Whithorn Trust if you would like to join in.

On Sunday, all activities are included with lots of family-friendly crafts to take home. Or just come and see the Vikings, all weekend - at war and at peace.

Events for Saturday, May 20:

Viking encampment, 10.30am to 4.30pm, no entry fee

See combat and Viking crafts - silversmithing, spoonmaking, baking, brewing. Special displays of combat at 12noon and 3.30pm

Archaeological reconstruction, 10.30am till finished, no entry fee

Join archaeologists in re-creating an Iron Age oven

Special costumed roundhouse tours, all day, £1 per head

Foraging event, starts from Monreith 12.30pm, £15 per head, booking required

Join expert forager Mark Williams looking for edible plants along the shore

Cookery demonstration with Mark William at the roundhouse hearth, after the forage, 3.30pm, free of charge but tickets are required for entry as there is limited space available

Roundhouse documentary film screening by Urbancroft Films, in the roundhouse - on fabric (35 minutes), free of charge, but tickets are required for entry as there is limited space available

Free beer from local brewer, Alastair Scoular (over 18s only), Iron Age nut bars and oatcakes with local cheese from 4.30pm

Events for Sunday, May 21:

Access to all events on Sunday is £3 per adult and £1 per child inclusive - children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Viking encampment, 11am to 4pm

See combat and Viking crafts - silversmithing, spoonmaking, baking, brewing. Special displays of combat at 12noon and 3.30pm

Archaeological oven experiment, 11am to 2pm

Join archaeologists in trying out cooking with ancient bread recipes in an Iron Age oven - bake your own bread

Special costumed roundhouse tours, 11am to 4pm

See and try ancient crafts (take home crafts), 11am to 4pm

Prehistoric painting, jewellery and leatherwork, Iron Age hair and face painting, costume, organic tie dyeing, fish filleting, beekeeping, hazel weaving, ceramics, stick making, storytelling and weaving.