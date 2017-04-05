Fashion Show boosts Homestart

An Inspirations of Newton Stewart fashion show in Creebridge House Hotel last Friday evening raised £900 for the charity Homestart Wigtownshire. The mainly female audience were wowed by a variety of outfits ranging from sports casual, leisure, smart casual through to formal evening wear, shown off to their best by a stream of elegant local models.

Homestart’s Mary Wilson said: “Home-Start Wigtownshire would like to thank Creebridge House Hotel, Roseann Lowther from Inspirations, her models/helpers, Helen Laraway (compere), Anne Barclay, Kenny Barr, and Helen Marsh, one of our volunteers who helped make our recent fashion show a huge success, and the money raised will go towards supporting local families.”