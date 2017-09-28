Fantastic total for Machars group

The Marie Curie Machars Group held a Race Night in The Cree Inn on Friday night and a grand total so far of over £1000 was raised.

The Group would like to thank all the local businesses and people who sponsored and donated prizes for the races, it made winning the races even more exciting.

They would also like to thank Malcolm McDonald and Dennis McGinn for running the event, The Cree Inn, Shaun for helping them get to a thousand and JB Print for their fantastic donation of the programmes.

A big thank you must also go to Renee and Ruth from the Machars group for organising the event and to everyone who bought horses and attended on the night and helped make it a fantastic night raising an amazing total for Marie Curie.