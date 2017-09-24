Families who had to suffer over and over

The Galloway Gazette, October 27th, 1917

WAR TAKES ITS TOLL ON MOCHRUM MOTHER

Mrs McCaig of the Fergusson Hotel in Mochrum received news of the last of her three sons still alive by October 1917, after three years of war.

Lance-Sergeant James McCaig, was admitted to hospital on October 10th suffering from severe gunshot wounds to his right hand and chest. Having been in France since 1915, and involved in much of the fighting, James had been invalided home for a spell in 1916 suffering from French jaundice and gas poisoning.

Mrs McCaig’s other two sons were both dead. Hugh was killed in France and John had gone down with the Royal Edward.

WIGTOWN OFFICER WOUNDED

Captain W Todd, RAMC, the eldest of five sons of Wigtown’s Procurator Fiscal, was wounded and taken to hospital. His brother Arthur had been wounded at Gallipoli and afterwards awarded the Military Medal. The youngest son, George, was killed in France in April 1916.

SECOND CLOSE CALL FOR ROBERT

Sergeant Robert McKenzie, KOSB, from Woodburn, Creetown, had been wounded in the right leg, thigh and hands. He cheated death before, surviving of the sinking of the Royal Edward troopship in the Mediterranean in August 1915. Only his great powers as a swimmer saved his life then.