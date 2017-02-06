Ewart pupils visit the musesum

Pupils from the Douglas Ewart High School recently visited Newton Stewart Museum.

Newton Stewart Museum, on York Road, holds a fascinating collection of items from the past, distant and not so distant. On display are farm tools, toys, appliances, costumes, old bicycles - they are all there to show us how we lived. The museum is a great resource for schools, history enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys browsing for a while in our local history.

It is full of the area’s local history and is entirely run by volunteers who staff the Museum and work hard to raise the funds needed for urgent repairs and improvements.

The museum opens at Easter and admission is £3 for adults and 50p for children.