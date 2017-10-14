Erin’s donates her 14 inch pony tails go to a good cause

Well done to Erin Jamieson who had her hair cur for charity on Thursday at her primary school in Leswalt to support the Little Princess Trust.

The Trust helps children going through illness and treatment that results in them losing their hair.

Erin’s proud mum Louise said: “Erin was an absolute star yesterday! She smiled the whole way through having her hair straightened in preparation, then posing for pictures and finally getting almost 14” chopped off! The big chop was carried out by our hairdresser Fiona Sherry at Leswalt School by very kind permission of Mrs Sheila Baillie (Partnership Head Teacher). Also attached are some photos of Erin afterwards with the hair to be sent off, and the hair with a tape measure showing the length.

“Erin is absolutely delighted with her new hair style, although it feels ‘weird’. Mummy and Daddy are still getting used to the new grown-up Erin, whilst her sister, Cara (5), is pleased that Erin now has the same length of hair as her! We are all truly humbled by the very generous donations given to support Erin’s fundraising effort, which now stands at over £1300.”

Erin’s Just Giving page will remain open for a couple of weeks yet at www.justgiving.com/erin-jamieson .