Epic series reveals amazing sights of the blue planet

In 2001 the BBC first showed its epic eight part natural history series – The Blue Planet. It was a great success, winning many awards. This Sunday at eight o’clock on BBC1 there is a follow-up seven part series called Blue Planet II.

This series uses the very latest technology to capture stunning footage of life under the sea. While the ocean covers no less than seventy per cent on the earth’s surface it remains one of the least well known areas of the planet.

Hopefully through programmes like this we are able to learn more about the ocean and thereby have a greater affinity with it and its inhabitants. This new series took four years to make and during that time teams went on one hundred and twenty five expeditions. They visited thirty nine countries and filmed on every continent and across every ocean. The film crews spent over six thousand hours diving underwater.

Some of the amazing sights that can be witnessed over the series include – leaping blennies which are fish that live most of their time on the land; the giant trevally that can leap up and snatch seabirds out of mid-air; the coral grouper which is a fish which depends on an octopus to help it hunt for smaller fish; and the tusk fish which uses an anvil to crack open clams.

The first episode is called ‘One Ocean’ and it takes viewers from the intense heat of the tropics to our planet’s frozen poles. On the way they get the opportunity of meeting dolphins, mobula rays, and false killer whales. But climate change has produced many problems……

This series has stunning photography some of it depicting sea creatures that have rarely, if ever, been seen before; wonderful music and the participation of David Attenborough. What more could you ask for?