End of term prizegiving for Douglas Ewart juniors

As the school term comes to a close for the summer holidays, the Douglas Ewart High School held its Junior Prizegiving in the assembly hall on Monday afternoon.

Main prizewinners’ of Junior Celebration of Achievement are:

S1

Niamh McCarthy - main winner with 6 awards

Bronagh Breattie

Fraser McKie

Vanessa Ho

Callum Gordon

Mackenzie Gilmour

S2

Keryn Stevenson - main winner with 5 awards

Robert Smith

Molly Dalrymple

S3

Cara Sloan - main winner with 5 awards

Barry Semple

Owen McKie

Arran McKie

Libby Adams

Ewarts Young Stars (music competition)

S1

1st - Sam Donkin

2nd - Bronagh Beattie

3rd Vanessa Ho

Highly Commended - Daniel Cronnie

S2

1st Abbie Ribbens

2nd Robert Smith

3rd Callum Donald

S3

1st Cara Sloan

2nd Ellie Stanley

3rd Ethan Bell

Sports Champions

S1

Aaron Drysdale

Emma Jolly

S2

Gregor Gaw

Ella Wallace

S3

Rueben Harris

Lucy Gaw

Certificate for Effort and Attitude in the creation of the “Trompe l’oeil”-inspired mural as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award:

Kathryn Robinson

Harry Laycock

Rowen Allison

Kristy McQuaker

Cara Sloan

The mural is displayed in the school.