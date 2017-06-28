End of term prizegiving for Douglas Ewart juniors

As the school term comes to a close for the summer holidays, the Douglas Ewart High School held its Junior Prizegiving in the assembly hall on Monday afternoon.
Main prizewinners’ of Junior Celebration of Achievement are:
S1
Niamh McCarthy - main winner with 6 awards
Bronagh Breattie
Fraser McKie
Vanessa Ho
Callum Gordon
Mackenzie Gilmour
S2
Keryn Stevenson - main winner with 5 awards
Robert Smith
Molly Dalrymple
S3
Cara Sloan - main winner with 5 awards
Barry Semple
Owen McKie
Arran McKie
Libby Adams
Ewarts Young Stars (music competition)
S1
1st - Sam Donkin
2nd - Bronagh Beattie
3rd Vanessa Ho
Highly Commended - Daniel Cronnie
S2
1st Abbie Ribbens
2nd Robert Smith
3rd Callum Donald
S3
1st Cara Sloan
2nd Ellie Stanley
3rd Ethan Bell
Sports Champions
S1
Aaron Drysdale
Emma Jolly
S2
Gregor Gaw
Ella Wallace
S3
Rueben Harris
Lucy Gaw
Certificate for Effort and Attitude in the creation of the “Trompe l’oeil”-inspired mural as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award:
Kathryn Robinson
Harry Laycock
Rowen Allison
Kristy McQuaker
Cara Sloan
The mural is displayed in the school.