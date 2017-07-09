End of term fun for Kirkinner toddlers

The pupils at Kirkinner Primary school had an enjoyable last day of term before breaking up for the summer holidays by organising an assortment of activities for Kirkinner Toddlers.

The P1-7 pupils were in charge of organising, setting up and running the arts and crafts, storytelling and a beach area as well as organising an obstacle course and a summer themed treasure hunt. A lot of fun was had by all ages! Kirkinner Toddlers runs from Kirkinner Primary School every Friday from 10-11.30am during term time and is welcome to all.