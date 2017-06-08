Dumfries House walk for Ramblers group

On a warm but slightly overcast morning 12 ramblers met in Tesco car park Auchinleck. After a brief introduction we set off down Main Street and into Bluebell Wood. We followed Miller’s Burn known locally as Midgie Burn but on this occasion we didn’t encounter any of the little blighters. We walked beside the River Lugar and headed towards Dumfries House Estate.

Before entering the estate we took a detour past the Home Farm and The Tamar Manoukian Outdoor Centre.

The opposite side of the road used to be Prisoner of War Camp 22 housing Germans and Italians before changing to a repatriation centre in 1947 for Polish soldiers.

Now work is going on to create an area where students will learn how to breed and look after livestock. We took a shortcut here and made our way to the Temple Gateway.

This structure is made from stones salvaged from the derelict chapel with new stones added to complete this magnificent feature.

We walked down the Duchess of Rothesay Avenue back the estate gardens.

We eventually met up with the River Lugar again and proceeded along the well defined path until we reached the fields. On reaching Ochiltree we crossed the B7036 and into the field at the waterfalls.

This was a lovely, scenic place for our picnic lunch.

After lunch we carried on through the field to Auchinleck Estate and Boswell House. From there we crossed at the junction and into the newly sillaged fields to avoid walking along the very busy Barony Road.

In front of us we could see Eggar, the chipboard and wood recycling plant but we crossed to the Barony A frame. From there we found the path that would take us back to the estate grounds and gardens.