Drummore grocer loses one of three sons serving in the army

Galloway’s Great War diaries look back to September 1917.

The Galloway Gazette, September 1, 1917.

A Drummore grocer’s youngest son, Private William McGaw, the Machine Gun Corps, was killed during an attack on August 16. He had enlisted at the start of the year and gone to France at the end of May.

Before the war he was employed in his father’s grocery business in Drummore. The McGaw’s other two sons were also in the army; James was in France and Kerrow was serving with his regiment in Egypt.

Sergeant Sam Brown, originally from Garlieston, was killed in action of August 15, serving with a Canadian regiment.

He had been living in Canada for ten years prior to the war and joined up immediately.

Private Alex Griffin, KOSB, was listed as wounded and in hospital. He was the youngest son of Alex Griffin, of Strathmaddie, Palnure.

Private Robert McQuaker, Cameron Highlanders, was taken to hospital with a severe gunshot wound. Private McQuaker, who was living in Paisley, was a well known footballer having played for Newton Stewart, Dumfries, East Stirlingshire, Third Lanark and Abercorn. In 1917 his mother was living at 5, King Street, Newton Stewart.