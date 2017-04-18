Doms night benefits Enable charity

A domino competition held recently in The Central Bar Newton Stewart raised £65 for the charity Enable Wigtown and District Branch through the raffle.

The dominos competition saw a good turn and the winner was Kevan McGuire from the Isle of Whithorn and the runner-up was Speedy McGaw, representing the Cree Inn.

The money was presented to Morag Hyslop and Mary Bell from Enable by Wendy True from the Central Bar.

Enable Wigtown and District Branch provides services to people with disabilities or health problems. Enable provides the provision of recreational facilities, or the organisation of recreational activities, with the object of improving the conditions of life for people.