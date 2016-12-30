Diversity dance their way to success

In recent years one of the most successful shows has been Britain’s Got Talent. Some of the winners of that programme have gone on to great success.

The winners in 2009 were the dancing group Diversity whose creative force was the very gifted Ashley Banjo. Since winning Britain’s Got Talent Diversity have gone on to star in a number of very successful live shows around the country. They have also made a number of spectacular TV appearances where their dance routines have always been entertaining. On Sunday, January 8 on ITV Ashley and Diversity will be hosting a special one hour spectacular.

There will be various dance routines – all choreographed by Ashley Banjo. Dancing on television continues to prove to be popular and these will be very contemporary in style. In addition there will be pranks and surprises.

The pop group – The Vamps - will also putting in an appearance. There will also be a special collaboration between Diversity and the cast of the West End show, Motown Musical. There will also be an ‘Office Dance Off’. Members of the public were asked earlier in the year to nominate someone they knew to be a good dancer. From these nominations three unsuspecting amateur dancers will be given the opportunity of performing with Diversity. They include – a postman from Torquay; a Mum from Coventry and an eighty one year old tap dancer from Yorkshire. Whoever wins this competition could possibly ‘steal the show.’ They could also win a holiday in Las Vegas. This looks like being a very entertaining hour of television. However it is at present a standalone show, as Ashley will be busy this year judging the new ITV dance competition - Dance, Dance, Dance.

Ian K