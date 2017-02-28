Different fates for Wigtown brothers

Last week, we reported on the fates of two brothers from Wigtown, George Todd, who had been killed in action and Arthur Todd, who had been awarded for his bravery.

Here is more of their story.

The Galloway Gazette, March 24th, 1917

Corporal George Todd, Scottish Rifles, was the fifth son of Hugh Todd, who was the Procurator Fiscal in Wigtown at that time. The day after George was killed his platoon commander wrote to his parents saying: “It is with deep regret that I write to inform you of the death of your son George, which took place last night, while we were moving into a new sector of trench. He was killed in action by shellfire, and death was instantaneous. I am very sorry indeed to lose him, for as NCO, in charge of my Lewis gun, I depended greatly on him for the smooth working of that section, and always found the work well done.”

At the same time, a citation about Arthur’s Meritorious Service Medal for gallantry read: “Acting Corporal A R Todd, Australian Cyclists, when participating in the practice of live grenade throwing, picked up a threw out of reach a live grenade which had been dropped among five men and was in immediate danger of exploding. His courage and coolness saved many lives.”