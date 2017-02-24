Dancers pass with flying colours

Pictured are pupils of the Karen Keenan School of Highland Dancing who travelled to the SDTA studios in Glasgow in December to sit their dancing exams.

All girls passed with flying colours and are pictured with their certificates and awards.

The Karen Keenan School of Highland Dancing are enrolling new pupils from age three upwards for competitive highland dancing.

If you wish more information please contact Karen on 01671 402357.

Pictured above are Karen-Marie Keenan (Principal teacher), Rachel (8), Rivkah (10), Elizabeth (8), Anna (6) & Maddie (4)