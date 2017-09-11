Czech Republic group visit museum

A group of tourists from the Czech Republic were given a guided tour of the treasures on display in Newton Stewart Museum last Friday as part of a cultural exchange visit.

Lubos Hovorka, Marek Barta, Ilona Havliekova and Diana Kalaskovo from the town of Hronov in the Czech Republic were accompanied on a four-day whistlestop tour of Wigtownshire by local guides Helen Crawford, Walter Lewicki and Steve Flower.

The visit was part of an exchange between the Presbytery of Stranraer and Wigtown and the Presbytery of Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic. The group was taken to the tourist hotspots of Wigtown, Whithorn, Isle of Whithorn, Newton Stewart, Stranraer and Portpatrick.

Representatives from Wigtownshhire visited Hronov earlier in the year.