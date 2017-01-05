Customer services upgrade for Dalry

Dumfries and Galloway Council are about to begin “substantial works” to improve customer services in Dalry.

A council spokesperson said: “We are bringing together the Customer Service Centre, Library and Registration office in Dalry. In order to enable us to do this Dumfries and Galloway Council require to complete some substantial works to refurbish the existing library facility and allow it to become fit for purpose.

Work will commence on Monday 16 January for six weeks. The library will be closed as of Friday 13 January at 4.30pm until Tuesday 28 February at 12pm.

During this period the mobile library will be present in Dalry on Fridays from 11am – 3pm at the Library.

Chair of Communities Committee, Councillor Tom McAughtrie, said, “We will be creating a facility at the existing library premises which will be fit for purpose and will have access to a wide range of information and services under one roof.

The refurbished facilities will open on Tuesday 28 February; in the meantime it is great to see that a temporary provision has been put in place to ensure that the local community continue to receive a library service.”