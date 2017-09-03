Creetown nurse killed in air raid

The Galloway Gazette, October 6th, 1917

The parents of Nurse Bessie Thompson, from St John Street, Creetown, received official word that their daughter had been killed in France by enemy aircraft.

Nurse Thomson had been a member of the Creetown Volunteer Aid Detachment, and shortly after the outbreak of war in 1914, volunteered for hospital service. She worked for sometime at the Old Mill Hospital in Aberdeen, where she volunteered for service in France, and was drafted there in the spring of 1917.

The news of her untimely end caused deep distress in the district as she had been exceedingly popular will all.

Though not very robust, she was always happy and cheerful and her death was taken as a personal loss by the whole community of Creetown. She had a sister who worked as a nurse in a hospital in Midlothian during the war.

THIRD TRAGEDY FOR BLADNOCH FAMILY

The news came through that a Bladnoch man, Private Robert Griffin, who served in the war with the Royal Highlanders, had been killed on the first day of Passchendaele - July 31st. He was the third son that his grieving parents had lost during the Great War.

His brother George was killed in May 1915 and his other brother John was killed in May 1917. Their remaining son was training for war in England in October 1917.