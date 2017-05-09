Creetown Gala royal party

Creetown Gala King & Queen for 2017 have been announced.
Creetown Gala Queen for 2017 is Skye Herries and Struan Duncan is the Gala King.
Annabel Haley and Phoebe Ferguson are Attendants and Ally Dorans is the Page Boy.
