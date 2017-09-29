Country fair’s cash for kids

West Sound Cash for Kids received a £2,900 donation thanks to fundraising at one of Scotland’s premier country events at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate.

The 2017 Galloway Country Fair attracted 17,000 visitors to Dumfriesshire over two days and provided a welcome boost for its official charity partner, West Sound Cash for Kids.

The impressive total was reached thanks to generous donations from visitors and the Fair’s headline sponsor Border Cars, and 20 per cent of money generated by programme sales was also donated to the charity. The overall total was then matched by Bank of Scotland.

The annual event - which brings together country sports, entertainment, crafts, and more – proved again to be a huge draw for people both locals and visitors from across the UK. Hosting around 200 quality exhibitors of Scottish artisan produce and an action packed programme of entertainment, the 2017 Fair had something for everyone.

Crowd pleasers at the award-winning Fair this year included a fun and educational sheep show, the talented horse whisperer Grant Bazin and impressive show-stopping performances from Atkinson Action Horses - who have appeared in TV shows Victoria and Poldark.

Anna Fergusson, Visitor Services Manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: “We are thrilled to have raised such a fantastic sum for charity as well as hosting an amazing event which brought people together from the community as well as attracting visitors to Dumfries and Galloway.

“The link-up with Cash for Kids this year allowed us to support a vital local cause and the charity’s team provided a host of fantastic activities and competitions across the weekend to raise raising awareness of the charity.”

