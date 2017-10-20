Councillors back Whithorn team

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West elected members were lining up this week to lavish praise on the team behind the innovative Whithorn Roundhouse after their success at the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards in Edinburgh.

Councillor Jim McColm said: “The Roundhouse has rightly earned international recognition for Whithorn and all involved in the project are due enormous credit for the part they have played in bringing this interpretative structure to fruition.”

Councillor David Inglis added: “This is a fantastic news for all the people involved with the Whithorn Roundhouse Restoration Project. Winning such a prestigious award gives national recognition to the team involved and will also help promote Wigtownshire generally and Whithorn in particular as a major tourist attraction which in turn will help the local economy.”

Councillor Graham Nicol commented: “This a fantastic reward for the people who are worked on the roundhouse. It just shows you what you can do in a remote area if you have enthusiastic and motivated people to drive projects like this forward.

“I hope other remote areas can get inspiration from this and see that, with some enthusiastic people, great things can be done to benefit communities.”

Councillor Katie Hagmann added: “As a board member of The Whithorn Trust, I was delighted to hear of the success at the recent Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

“The team has worked incredibly hard and to be rewarded accordingly is great news for the entire project. We have our fingers crossed for the National Finals in London.”

The Iron Age roundhouse at the Whithorn Trust opened to the public in Spring 2017. It was built on precise details derived from excavations at Black Loch of Myrton, which began in 2015. The settlement there dates to approximately 450BC and includes some of the best preserved evidence ever found from the Iron Age.