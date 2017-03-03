Council officer gets update on NCO projects

Newton Stewart Initiative executive committee met at The Creebridge House Hotel on February 13 with 10 of the 15 committee members present.

Dumfries and Galloway Council officer Graham McKie appeared as a guest, in order to update himself with the work on the various projects NSI are pursuing.

A NSI spokesman said: “It was a useful session with Graham able to bring himself up to speed with where the NSI are and what they are planning, and equally useful for the NSI executive committee to meet our ward worker from the D&G council.”

Douglas Park

SportScotland has indicating it would like a joint application with the council for the project. The project co-Ordinator is to meet with the council to draw up an agreement for this. SportScotland also indicated that any past fees paid out will count towards the total costs of the project. The adoption fee will also be split in to two stages to go with the building stages.

Fundraising Target and Activity

A member of the Triple T group ran a concert at the Belted Galloway – featuring local rock band ‘Bloodslab’ in aid of the Douglas Park project which raised £146.68. Triple T have further fund raising plans in 2017. Fundraising target should be around £10,000.

Various funding applications have been submitted, including an expression of interest application for £20,000 to the People’s Postcode Trust.

Wigtownshire Cycling & BMX Club met with Laura McClymont, lead active schools and community sports officer, to discuss sports club accreditation with the council.

A membership application form is available and if you know of any youngsters looking to get into cycling, the projectco-ordinator has negotiated a 5% discount with The Break Pad and a 10% discount with Kirkcowan Cycles, for all members, plus 20% discount on coaching fees.

Community Centre

The survey/questionnaire deadline has now passed, with 401 responses. Analysis has now started. NSI was visited recently by a selected architect to visit the sites and to discuss the project with a view to providing a fee proposal for a feasibility study.