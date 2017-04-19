Co-op customers help Wigtown Players

Wigtown Co-operative manager Colin Murdoch was delighted to hand over a cheque for the sum of £2,224.00 to May McColm of Wigtown Players in the supermarket on Wednesday morning.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for the Co-op said: “The money was raised from one per cent membership and carrier bag purchases from our customers.”

Also in the photograph are members from the Wigtown Players and staff of Wigtown Co-op.

As well as the cheque, there was a special cake for the occasion which was cut by Harry Drysdale.

Wigtown Players provides services to older people in the Wigtown area.