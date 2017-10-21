Classical trio to perform at Gatehouse

After a very successful season last year, Gatehouse Music Society are delighted to start this year by welcoming back the ever popular and totally delightful Tim Kliphuis Trio, who play Grappelli, Ellington, Gershwin and many other composers in their own inimitable way.

They are celebrating their tenth anniversary with concerts all over the world, including playing for the Dutch Royal Family, and running workshops in Cape Town.

Everyone who has been to one of their concerts comes back for more.

If you haven’t tried them, and feel that our music is not for you, do give this one a try.

This concert is in Gatehouse Parish Church at 7.30pm on Thursday 9 November.

You don’t need to be a member to come along.

Tickets for non-members are available on the door and students and children come free.