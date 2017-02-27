Classical guitar duo to entertain at Gatehouse

Gatehouse Music Society’s next concert, on Thursday 16 March at 7.30pm, will be by Allan Neave and Matthew McAllister who both play classical guitar.

Each of these acclaimed musicians maintains an independent career as well as performing in other formats to present an exciting repertoire in the UK and abroad.

Allan studied classical guitar at the then Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (RSAMD), the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) and finally with the Great Spanish Master – José Tomas – in Alicante. Since then he has been a regular guest at several of the world’s leading musical festivals and has worked with many influential musicians. Past highlights have included performances of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with some of the leading orchestras. Allan was the Artistic Director of the Dundee International Guitar Festival for over 20 years and since 2010 has led the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS)’s ‘Big Guitar Weekend’, a winter event for all matters guitar! He is Head of Guitar and Harp at the RCS where he holds a Professorship.

Matthew is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and talented Guitarists in Europe and has been delighting audiences worldwide with his performances and effortless presentation. Major venues include The Concertgebouw Amsterdam, The Purcell Room and St Martin in the Fields, London and places as far apart as Peru, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Canada and Asia. He has also produced an extensive discography. Having studied with Allan at the (RSAMD) he graduated with BMus (Hons) in 2003. As an educator Matthew holds the posts of Classical Guitar Tutor and Lecturer in Music at the University of St Andrews and RCS and most recently he established the Classical Guitar Retreat which presents a residential summer course on the Island of Cumbrae.

Music from the 18th Century to the present will be included in their programme which will feature favourites from Granados, Albeniz and de Falla.

This is an open event and will take place in Gatehouse Parish Church at 7.30pm. Non-members can buy tickets at the door and students and school children are free. Contact numbers: 01557814887 / 01557331570.

At the beginning of February, Gatehouse Music Society welcomed the unusual musical partnership of AdLibitum – Andrea Gajic, violin - and Djordje Gajic, classical accordion. Their programme which included familiar classical music arranged to accommodate the characteristics of the instruments gave a fresh perspective to the music, which delighted the audience.