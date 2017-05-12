Do you have a local hero? Or do you know a group of people who make a difference in your community?

If you do it’s time to put pen to paper and nominated them for the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart Citizen of the Year or Group of Citizens of the Year 2017.

Nominations are invited from members of the public for this year’s most deserving local hero or most deserving group for their work improving the lives of others.

Anyone can make a nomination for who they believe has made a telling contribution to life in Newton Stewart and the Machars area.

Simply fill out the coupon printed here and send it to:

The Galloway Gazette, 6-8 Queen Street, Newton Stewart, DG8 6JL.

Alternatively, you can email your suggestion to editorial@gallowaygazette.com.

Please provide your contact details and a brief account of why your nomination deserves recognition as well as their contact details.