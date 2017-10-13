Church is venue for stunning showcase

The Crichton Memorial Church provided the stunning venue for the Crichton Estate Wedding Showcase, which was hosted in collaboration with Light Up Your Venue.

The evening event attracted over 300 guests including future brides and grooms and their families looking for inspiration to help them plan their big day. With 12 local exhibitors also attending to showcase their services, visitors benefited from having professionals on hand to advise them about photography, car hire, venue accessories, table décor, wedding stationery, hotel accommodation, music, wedding dresses, beauty, cakes and flowers as well as the menus and wedding packages available from Crichton Estate Weddings for both Easterbrook Hall and the Crichton Church.

The Light up your Venue showcase. Photograph courtesy of GE Photography

As part of the occasion guests also received a welcome Prosecco and enjoyed a bridal catwalk by Charlotte Boyd Weddings. Wendy and Lauren from Neuro’s Bar, Restaurant and Spa also promoted their onsite beauty and hospitality services to visitors.

Event organisers from Light Up Your Venue were also showcasing their wedding and party lights, so the church looked spectacular and certainly gave anyone planning their wedding something new to consider. Jamie and Daniel from Light Up Your Venue said: “The Church looked amazing with our light-up props. With hundreds of awe inspiring lights on the catwalk and mood lighting that truly lit up the stunning features of the church, there was a real sense of magic throughout the whole event – it was wonderful. It really was a pleasure for us to work in conjunction with Easterbrook Hall and The Crichton Trust, they were all incredibly supportive.”

Other exhibitors including Mike Wells from Jingles Wedding Disco was also impressed with the event and the venue. He said: “It was a pleasure to be part of this well organised and very well attended wedding show which was held in such a unique venue. The atmosphere was incredible.”

The guests were equally inspired by the evening. One guest Chloe Atkinson from Dumfries said: “The showcase was well organised with Jamie and Daniel both on hand to answer any questions. It was a great night to get into the wedding spirit.”

The Light up your Venue showcase. Photograph courtesy of GE Photography

Rosie Cowan was also full of praise. She said it was a “Fantastic night, beautiful venue and so professionally presented – well done to all”.

The showcase also helped Jenny Hamilton from Dumfries make some decisions about her wedding. She said I was “Very impressed with everything that Light up your Venue had to offer at the Crichton Church, they are very professional and I will be using them for my wedding.”

Elaine Carruthers, Sales Manager at Easterbrook Hall said: “As I walked up the red sandstone staircase I had a tear in my eye thinking WOW -this is the most magical venue. I felt so passionate and proud to be part of Crichton Estate Weddings.”

Alex Haswell, Chief Executive of The Crichton Trust said: “It is great to see the Crichton Memorial Church being utilised in so many different ways. Everything from the weekly church services to graduations, weddings, funerals, concerts and business functions. Thanks to a fantastic team of colleagues and suppliers, we just recently hosted the Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Lunch accommodating over 180 business guests in the church and a few days later transformed the church into a spectacular Wedding Showcase. As we celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Crichton Memorial Church it is particularly important for us to ensure that it continues to meet the needs of the local community.”