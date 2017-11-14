Christmas lights switch on and Winterfayre this Saturday

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Newton Stewart on November 18 by Baird Matthews, the well-known nonagenarian resident of the town, who is also a founder member of the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart.

The switch on will take place in The McMillan Hall at 7pm and the Christimas tree for Newton Stewart this year has been sponsoroed by Montpelier Finacial Services.

Cree Valley Community Council working with Newton Stewart Initiative have arranged the lights switch-on ceremony and to have a family disco from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Newton Stewart Initiative are also holding their annual ‘Winterfayre’ on Saturday, in the McMillan Hall from 10am to 4pm. The event is gaining more support each year and once again the hall will be filled to maximum capacity with stalls.

An NSI SPOKESPERSON SAID: “The ‘Winterfayre’ is both a one day Christmas craft fair and an event for all the family.

“The Christmas craft fair itself is building on the aim of trying to bring the feel of a Christmas market to Newton Stewart for the day. There will be twenty five stalls, with ten new stalls that have not visited before. The wide skilled variation of locally crafted items on offer is sure to start a festive feel.

From delicious tastes and aromas to genuinely unique gifts for Christmas that can only be found at special events such as this.

“Plus Santa will be there in his grotto to hear whispers of hoped for gifts. We have heard from a reliable source that new for 2017 Santa will be joined by Mrs Claus in her kitchen where she will be asking the children who visit to help her decorate some goodies.

“We are assured that on the day Santa will have a little gift for each child to help him get into practice for his most busy of days. Teas and coffees will be available for much needed refreshment after making a start to the Christmas shopping.

“All profits raised on the day will go right back into the local community in funding both existing and upcoming projects.”