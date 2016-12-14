Christmas build up well underway

The build up to Christmas is well underway in Stranraer with the latest event seeing hundreds of Santas running through the streets.

Saturday was the Big Family santa Fun Run led by the Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes charity.

Ross Bark Roadrunner with the Stranraer Tigers before the start of the run

The run started in Castle Square and included Santa hats and medals for all runners.

Stranraer also held its big Christmas lights switch on with Meggan Evans, Tagan Fox, Freya Gilliland and Adam Rankin, winners of the Christmas Card competition, switching on the Christmas tree lights.

All set for the off