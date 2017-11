Six rinks of ladies from Galloway Province took to the ice recently to play for the Scott Trophy.

At the end of a hard-fought competition, the President of Galloway Ladies Curling Club, Isabelle Howatson, congratulated the winning rink of Christine Cannon (skip), Margaret Ramsay, Emma Vance and Lilian Brunton and presented them with the trophy and sets of china mugs with a Christmas theme.