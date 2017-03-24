Choir join Robyn for hospital charity concert

The Daleian Singers male-voice choir are coming to Newton Stewart with award-winning Stranraer singer Robyn Stapleton in May for a charity concert that will thrill music lovers.

The Daleian Singers are celebrating their diamond anniversary this year having been founded in the Stafforshire mining village of Silverdale in 1957. The choir were the winners of the North Wales Choral Festival Llandudno in 2015 and 2016.

The concert is in aid of the League of Friends of Newton Stewart Hospital and Community and will take place in Penninghame St John’s Church on Sunday, May 28 at 7pm. Tickets are available from Inspirations, Newton Stewart 01671 402627; the Riverside Day Centre, 01671 402010 and Machars Action, Wigtown 01988 403450.