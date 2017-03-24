Chauffeur confirmed dead

QUIET AND UNASSUMING YOUNG MAN

News came through to the parents of 23-year-old Private James McGeoch, the eldest son of Mr and Mrs McGeoch, Challoch, Newton Stewart, that he was dead.

Private McGeoch had previously been posted as missing, but the War Office confirmed that he had been killed in action on February 17th, 1917.

He had enlisted in the Sportsman’s Battalion on January 4th, 1915, and after training in Hornchurch was drafted abroad again. He had previously been wounded on May 7th, 1916, and was invalided home for a short time. He returned to the frontline again in December 1916.

Before he enlisted, he had been working as a chauffeur to Mr Kelly, Borrowdale, Newton Stewart.

He was educated at Challoch Public School and was known as a quiet and unassuming young man who left many friends to mourn his early death.

LOCHANS SOLDIER WOUNDED

Private J Murray, Machine Gun Corps, was the son of Mr and Mrs Murray, Barnchalloch, Lochans, who had been told that their son had been dangerously wounded in the left knee and was then in hospital, where his surgeon had decided that amputation was necessary.

Prior to enlisting in 1915, he had worked for Mr Rankin, Boreland.